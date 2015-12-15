Turkey aims to open more chapters in EU talks: PM Davutoglu

SOFIA (Reuters) - Turkey aims to open more “chapters” in its European Union accession talks and wants to complete the process as soon as possible, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

Davutoglu made the comment at a joint news conference with his Bulgarian counterpart on a visit to Sofia. The EU revived Turkey’s membership bid on Monday, opening negotiations on a new chapter, or rules, as part of a bigger deal to help Europe solve its migration crisis.