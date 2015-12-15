FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey aims to open more chapters in EU talks: PM Davutoglu
#World News
December 15, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey aims to open more chapters in EU talks: PM Davutoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Turkey aims to open more “chapters” in its European Union accession talks and wants to complete the process as soon as possible, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

Davutoglu made the comment at a joint news conference with his Bulgarian counterpart on a visit to Sofia. The EU revived Turkey’s membership bid on Monday, opening negotiations on a new chapter, or rules, as part of a bigger deal to help Europe solve its migration crisis.

Reporting by Tvetelia Tsolova in Sofia and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

