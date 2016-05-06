FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU expects cooperation from subsequent Turkish government to finish migration, visa deals
#World News
May 6, 2016 / 9:22 AM / a year ago

EU expects cooperation from subsequent Turkish government to finish migration, visa deals

Syrian children stand in their container at Harran refugee camp in the Sanliurfa province, Turkey April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union expects cooperation from any subsequent Turkish government to finish migration and visa deals, the EU’s envoy to Turkey said on Friday, a day after Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced he was stepping down.

“We worked together well with the administration, the refugee deal was an initiative proposed by the Turkish administration under Davutoglu,” the head of European Commision delegation to Turkey, Hansjorg Haber, told reporters in a briefing.

“To finish the deal we need continuity, in technical issues as well as in the willingness to fulfill benchmarks. We expect that from any subsequent government.”

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
