a year ago
EU should end accession talks with Turkey: Danish ruling party
#World News
August 9, 2016 / 12:22 PM / a year ago

EU should end accession talks with Turkey: Danish ruling party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The European Union should end accession negotiations with Turkey completely due to President Tayyip Erdogan's "undemocratic initiatives" and his support for reintroducing the death penalty, Denmark's government party said on Tuesday.

"The red line is crossed for what should be a minimum for an EU candidate country," foreign policy spokesman for the Liberal Party, Michael Aastrup Jensen, told Reuters.

"It should lead not only to a pause in the negotiations but to a downright stop, and a removal of Turkey from the list of candidate countries," he said.

The foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

On Sunday, Austria's foreign minister threatened to block EU negotiations with Turkey.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
