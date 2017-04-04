FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Erdogan says to continue making 'Nazi remnants, fascists' remarks to EU
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 5 months ago

Erdogan says to continue making 'Nazi remnants, fascists' remarks to EU

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a rally for the upcoming referendum in the Black Sea city of Rize, Turkey, April 3, 2017.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday to continue calling European countries "Nazi remnants and fascists" if they maintain their "current attitude against Turkey", despite repeated condemnation from European capitals.

"They don't let my ministers make speeches in Europe (...) Once the referendum on April 16 is over, we will consider, everything has a price," Erdogan told a referendum rally in the western city of Zonguldak.

Erdogan has repeatedly lashed out at European countries including Germany in campaigning for the referendum, accusing them of "Nazi-like" tactics for banning his ministers from speaking to rallies of Turkish voters abroad.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall

