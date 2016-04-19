Turkey's Erdogan says European Parliament report 'provocative'

ANKARA (Reuters) - A recent report by the European Parliament that criticized Turkey’s record on human rights and media freedom is “provocative” at a time when relations with Europe are on a good track, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to a group of local officials in Ankara, Erdogan also said that most of the criticism of Turkey coming from the West had “bad intentions”.

The European Parliament last week approved its annual progress report on Turkey, a candidate for European Union membership, that criticized Ankara’s record on rights and press freedom in 2015.

Related Coverage Turkey's Davutoglu says EU rights will form basis of new Turkish constitution