Turkey's Erdogan says European Parliament report 'provocative'
April 19, 2016 / 11:13 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says European Parliament report 'provocative'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the Brookings Institute in Washington March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A recent report by the European Parliament that criticized Turkey’s record on human rights and media freedom is “provocative” at a time when relations with Europe are on a good track, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to a group of local officials in Ankara, Erdogan also said that most of the criticism of Turkey coming from the West had “bad intentions”.

The European Parliament last week approved its annual progress report on Turkey, a candidate for European Union membership, that criticized Ankara’s record on rights and press freedom in 2015.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
