Turkey's journey to EU membership long and complicated: Germany
#World News
June 27, 2016 / 10:15 AM / in a year

Turkey's journey to EU membership long and complicated: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union (L) and Turkish flags fly outside a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey’s journey towards joining the European Union is long and complicated and it is far too early to predict the outcome of accession talks, a German foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“Turkey’s membership of the European Union is a long process which we are in the middle of; the process is not simple, on the contrary, it is highly complicated due to a range of reasons,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer.

“It is far too early to predict what the result at the end of this difficult accession process will be,” he added.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel

