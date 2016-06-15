FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish president believes EU visa liberalization can be agreed
June 15, 2016 / 7:49 PM / a year ago

Turkish president believes EU visa liberalization can be agreed

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses a news conference at State House in Nairobi, Kenya June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he believed it was possible to achieve a positive outcome on EU visa liberalization, which would take into account Turkey’s stance on fighting terrorism.

“I believe we can get a positive result on this issue which would take into consideration Turkey’s sensitivity about the struggle with terrorism,” Erdogan said in a speech to ambassadors in the capital Ankara.

A deal to give Turks visa-free travel to Europe in return for stemming the flow of migrants to the bloc has been held up by a disagreement over Turkey’s anti-terror laws, which some in Europe see as too broad. Turkey says its needs the law to fight multiple security threats.

Erdogan also reiterated that EU membership was a strategic goal for Turkey.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Richard Balmforth

