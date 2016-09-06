BLED, Slovenia Turks are dismayed by the "double standards" the European Union applied to their country after the coup attempt earlier this year and are putting their government under "huge pressure" to end accession negotiations, the foreign minister said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu accused the bloc of dishing out criticism to neighbors but not taking it in turn. Turks had been disappointed not to receive visits or statements of support in the aftermath of the July coup attempt, he said.

"Turkish people see the double standard," Cavusoglu told a regional security forum in the Slovenian mountain resort of Bled. "We are under huge pressure to stop the negotiating process."

(Reporting By Marja Novak-Vogric in Bled, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Dominic Evans)