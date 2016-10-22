EU should not forget Turkey has alternatives, PM says

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union should not forget that Turkey "always has alternatives" Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday, referring to Ankara's long and so far unsuccessful effort to join the bloc.

"Turkey has been working for over half a century for its EU membership, and has done more than what it should. Now the decision is the EU's," Yildirim said at a conference of his ruling AK Party, comments from which were broadcast live on television.

"Turkey always has alternatives, don't let the EU forget this."