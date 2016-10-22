FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EU should not forget Turkey has alternatives, PM says
#World News
October 22, 2016 / 9:14 AM / 10 months ago

EU should not forget Turkey has alternatives, PM says

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 4, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union should not forget that Turkey "always has alternatives" Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday, referring to Ankara's long and so far unsuccessful effort to join the bloc.

"Turkey has been working for over half a century for its EU membership, and has done more than what it should. Now the decision is the EU's," Yildirim said at a conference of his ruling AK Party, comments from which were broadcast live on television.

"Turkey always has alternatives, don't let the EU forget this."

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcuu, Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Angus MacSwan

