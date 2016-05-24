FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU should keep promises to Turkey, or Ankara will cancel agreements with bloc: Cavusoglu
May 24, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

EU should keep promises to Turkey, or Ankara will cancel agreements with bloc: Cavusoglu

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news briefing in Tbilisi, Georgia, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union should keep its promises or Turkey will cancel agreements with the bloc, including a deal to take back migrants, Turkey foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“It’s not realistic to treat Turkey this way after it took such important steps. We can put aside all the agreements we signed, and this is no threat or bluff,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told state-run broadcaster TRT Haber.

Cavusoglu added he would discuss visa-free travel for Turks to Europe with the deputy head of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, this weekend.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan

