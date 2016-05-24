EU should keep promises to Turkey, or Ankara will cancel agreements with bloc: Cavusoglu

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union should keep its promises or Turkey will cancel agreements with the bloc, including a deal to take back migrants, Turkey foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“It’s not realistic to treat Turkey this way after it took such important steps. We can put aside all the agreements we signed, and this is no threat or bluff,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told state-run broadcaster TRT Haber.

Cavusoglu added he would discuss visa-free travel for Turks to Europe with the deputy head of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, this weekend.