EU is not the 'sole option' for Turkey, Ankara's new EU affairs minister says
May 25, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

EU is not the 'sole option' for Turkey, Ankara's new EU affairs minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s relationship with the European Union is very important but it is not the “sole option” for Ankara, Omer Celik, Turkey’s new minister for EU affairs, said on Wednesday.

Celik, who has replaced Volkan Bozkir in the new cabinet named by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday, also told reporters that Turkey wants the EU to drop its “double standards” in the fight against terrorism.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

