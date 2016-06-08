FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey expects positive outcome in coming days in EU visa talks: presidency spokesman
June 8, 2016 / 1:03 PM / a year ago

Turkey expects positive outcome in coming days in EU visa talks: presidency spokesman

European Union (L) and Turkish flags fly outside a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects a positive outcome in coming days in talks with the European Union about visa-free travel for Turks, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference in Ankara that EU allies should not ask for measures that limit Turkey’s capacity to fight terrorism.

The deal to give Turks visa-free travel to Europe in return for stemming the flow of migrants to the bloc has been held up by a disagreement over Turkey’s anti-terror laws, which some in Europe see as too broad. Turkey says its needs the law to fight its multiple security threats.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

