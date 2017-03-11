ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday deals with the European Union, including an agreement on stemming the flow of migrants, would be jeopardized if the bloc failed to implement promised visa liberalization for Turks.

Cavusoglu, speaking to CNN Turk television, said Turkey would present a final text to the bloc "and either it will all be canceled, including the visa liberalization and migrant deal, or it will all be implemented."

Turkey and the EU last year agreed a deal to stem a record flow of migrants to Europe in exchange for billions of euros in aid to Turkey and the lifting of short-term visa requirements on Turkish citizens.

