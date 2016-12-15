FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkey will have backup plans if EU visa deal falls through, Erdogan says
#World News
December 15, 2016 / 5:41 PM / 8 months ago

Turkey will have backup plans if EU visa deal falls through, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, December 14, 2016. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will have back-up plans if its deal with the European Union over visa-free travel to the bloc falls through, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan made the comment at a joint news conference with the president of Slovenia, without elaborating.

Under a deal reached with the European Union to stem the flow of migrants to the bloc, Turks are supposed to get visa-free travel into the EU.

However, that end of the bargain has been held up as Europe says Turkey's anti-terrorism laws are too broad. Turkey says it must keep the laws as they are, citing its multiple security threats.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams

