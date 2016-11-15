FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EU should decide between Turkey or its enemies, Turkey PM says
#World News
November 15, 2016 / 9:34 AM / 9 months ago

EU should decide between Turkey or its enemies, Turkey PM says

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union should decide between Turkey or its enemies, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, adding that Brussels should not expect Ankara to change its anti-terror laws.

Yildirim made the comment in a speech to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament that was broadcast live on television. The comments coincided with an official visit on Tuesday by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Relations between Turkey, a candidate for EU membership, and Brussels have been strained following an attempted coup in July. European leaders are worried that Ankara is using the failed putsch as a pretext to clamp down on dissent. Turkey, meanwhile, has been angered by what it sees as a lack of solidarity following the coup.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
