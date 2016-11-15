EU should decide between Turkey or its enemies, Turkey PM says

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union should decide between Turkey or its enemies, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, adding that Brussels should not expect Ankara to change its anti-terror laws.

Yildirim made the comment in a speech to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament that was broadcast live on television. The comments coincided with an official visit on Tuesday by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Relations between Turkey, a candidate for EU membership, and Brussels have been strained following an attempted coup in July. European leaders are worried that Ankara is using the failed putsch as a pretext to clamp down on dissent. Turkey, meanwhile, has been angered by what it sees as a lack of solidarity following the coup.