Package detonated at site of Turkey bombings in apparent false alarm: CNN Turk
October 13, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish security forces carried out a controlled explosion on Tuesday of a suspicious package outside the Ankara train station where a double suicide bombing killed at least 97 people three days ago, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

The government said on Monday Islamic State was the prime suspect in Saturday’s attacks, but opponents have vented anger at President Tayyip Erdogan and the authorities over perceived security failures after the blasts in the heart of the capital.

The controlled explosion appeared to have been a false alarm. Footage on CNN Turk showed that the bag that was detonated appeared to have contained food.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

