Turkey says Ankara explosion a 'terrorist attack'

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish government officials said a blast outside the main train station in the capital Ankara on Saturday was a “terrorist attack” and they were investigating claims that a suicide bomber was responsible.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is to hold a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Yalcin Akdogan, government officials and security chiefs at 12 pm (5 a.m. EDT) in response to the attack, Davutoglu’s office said.