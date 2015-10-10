FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says Ankara explosion a 'terrorist attack'
October 10, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey says Ankara explosion a 'terrorist attack'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish government officials said a blast outside the main train station in the capital Ankara on Saturday was a “terrorist attack” and they were investigating claims that a suicide bomber was responsible.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is to hold a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Yalcin Akdogan, government officials and security chiefs at 12 pm (5 a.m. EDT) in response to the attack, Davutoglu’s office said.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Pravin Char

