Leftist Turkish group behind Istanbul blast: statement

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish leftist militant group was responsible for a suicide bombing at a police station in Istanbul on Tuesday which killed one police officer, a statement published on a website close to the group and a senior security official said.

The Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C), which has carried out at least one suicide attack in Istanbul before, said in the statement that one of its members had carried out Tuesday’s attack in the suburb of Sultangazi.

It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the statement, but a high-ranking security officer told Reuters that the security services also believed the DHKP/C was responsible.