Thirty killed, 126 wounded in Ankara blasts: ministry
October 10, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Thirty killed, 126 wounded in Ankara blasts: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Thirty people were killed and 126 were wounded in two explosions outside the main train station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

The wounded were being treated in various hospitals after the explosions which occurred at 10:04 am (3.04 a.m. EDT) as people gathered for a rally organized by unions and civil society groups, the ministry said in a written statement.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

