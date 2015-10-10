Death toll in Turkish bomb blasts rises to 86: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Eight-six people were killed in twin bomb blasts in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, while another 186 people were wounded including 28 who are in intensive care, Health Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu told a news conference.
Asked about security measures at the rally where the attacks took place, Interior Minister Selami Altinok told the same news conference there were no security shortcomings.
