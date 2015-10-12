FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hundreds gather at funeral of Turkish bomb victims, chanting anti-government slogans
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 12, 2015 / 9:44 AM / 2 years ago

Hundreds gather at funeral of Turkish bomb victims, chanting anti-government slogans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Hundreds of people chanting anti-government slogans marched towards a mosque in an Istanbul suburb on Monday for the funeral of several victims of the twin suicide bombings which killed at least 97 people in the capital Ankara.

The funerals were due to be attended by Selahattin Demirtas, leader of the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) which says it was the target of the bombings and has blamed President Tayyip Erdogan and the government.

Riot police with water cannon and armored vehicles stood by as the crowd, some chanting “Thief, Murderer Erdogan” and waving HDP flags, moved towards the mosque in the working class Umraniye neighborhood of Istanbul.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.