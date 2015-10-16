Death toll in Turkey's twin bombings rises to 102: prosecutor's office

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Three people wounded in last Saturday’s double suicide bombings in Turkey’s capital Ankara have died of their injuries, the chief prosecutor’s office said on Friday, bringing the death toll to 102.

The office said 13 people had been detained over links with the attack, the worst of its kind in Turkey.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday some of the suspects had spent months in Syria and could be linked to Islamic State or Kurdish militants.

“As part of the investigation that has been deepened, important information and clues have been obtained on individuals who could be linked to the attacks,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement quoted by state-run TRT television.

The twin suicide bombings targeted a rally of pro-Kurdish activists and civic groups. Some government opponents accuse it of complicity.

The interior ministry has removed Ankara’s police, intelligence and security chiefs from their posts, after President Tayyip Erdogan said there had been an intelligence failure.