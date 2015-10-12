FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey taking extra precautions after Ankara bombing: minister/CNN Turk
October 12, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey taking extra precautions after Ankara bombing: minister/CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Interior Minister Selami Altinok said Ankara was taking extra security precautions after learning the lessons of Saturday’s Ankara bombing, the worst of its kind in Turkish history, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Monday.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) has put the death toll of the twin suicide bombing outside the capital’s main train station at 128. The prime minister’s office has said 97 people were killed.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

