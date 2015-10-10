FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama expresses U.S. solidarity with Turkey in Erdogan call
October 10, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Obama expresses U.S. solidarity with Turkey in Erdogan call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama expressed his condolences in a call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over the loss of life from an attack in Ankara on Saturday, the White House said.

“The president conveyed his deepest personal sympathies for those killed and injured in these heinous attacks, and affirmed that the American people stand in solidarity with the people of Turkey in the fight against terrorism and shared security challenges in the region,” the White House said in a statement.

Obama is traveling in California for a fundraising swing.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

