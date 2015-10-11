FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope prays for 'defenseless' victims of Turkish bomb blasts
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 11, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

Pope prays for 'defenseless' victims of Turkish bomb blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Pope Francis said he was deeply saddened by the killing of defenseless people in Saturday’s bomb blasts in Ankara, the most deadly attack of its kind on Turkish soil.

Two suspected suicide bombers hit a rally of pro-Kurdish and labor activists near Ankara’s main train station three weeks before an election, killing at least 95 people and fuelling unease in a country beset by conflict between state forces and Kurdish militants.

The pope asked thousands of faithful in Saint Peter’s Square on Sunday to pray in silence for the victims after his weekly Angelus address.

“We are pained ... because the perpetrators hit defenseless people who were demonstrating for peace. I pray for that dear country,” the pope said.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.