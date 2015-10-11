Pro-Kurdish party says 128 people killed in Turkish bomb attack

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Twin bombings in the Turkish capital Ankara killed 128 people, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said on Sunday, adding that it had been able to identify all but eight of the bodies from Saturday’s attack.

The prime minister’s office said late on Saturday that 95 people had died in the suspected suicide bombings. It said in a further statement on Sunday morning that 160 people were still being treated in hospitals, 65 of them in intensive care.