United States condemns Ankara attack: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned the bombing of a demonstration in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, calling it a heinous terrorist attack on peaceful demonstrators.

“In light of the ongoing violence in Turkey and the region, it is particularly important at this time that all Turkish citizens recommit to peace and stand together against terror,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

“We stand together in solidarity with the Turkish people and reaffirm our determination to continue to work with Turkey to combat the shared threat of terrorism.”