Six boys killed in dormitory blaze in Turkey

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Six children died in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday after a fire caused by a suspected electrical fault engulfed the dormitory of their religious school, emergency workers said.

The boys, aged between 10 and 13 years, were killed as they slept when the fire broke out at 2:40 a.m. in the town of Kulp in Diyarbakir province, firefighting officials said.

The boys were attending a boarding school that instructed them in the Koran.

Some of the children survived by jumping out of windows. Three boys were being treated for smoke inhalation in hospital, medical officials said.