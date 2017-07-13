Firefighters tackle blaze in Turkish military zone near Syrian border

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Thursday in a military zone in Turkey's southern province of Kilis bordering Syria and 10 soldiers suffered mild smoke inhalation, the provincial governor's office said, but there were no other casualties.

Broadcaster CNN Turk showed images of black smoke billowing into the sky above the blaze, which spread to an ammunition depot and triggered small explosions, according to a statement from the Kilis governor's office.

It said fire fighters were working to extinguish the blaze and the affected soldiers were taken to a hospital in the town of Kilis for treatment. The cause of the fire was unclear.

The military quarters where the blaze broke out were on the highway between Kilis and the region's largest city, Gaziantep.

Traffic on the highway was halted at 4 a.m. (9 p.m. ET) because of the fire, the private Dogan news agency said.