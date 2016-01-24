FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No bomb found on diverted Turkish Airlines flight from Texas
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 24, 2016 / 1:40 PM / in 2 years

No bomb found on diverted Turkish Airlines flight from Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A file picture shows the Turkish Airlines logo at Berlin's Tegel Airport, Germany, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/files

ISTANBUL/DUBLIN (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines flight from Houston, Texas, diverted to Shannon, Ireland, on Sunday was found to have no explosive devices on board and would take off to Istanbul soon, a spokesman for the flag carrier said.

The plane, bound for Turkey’s largest city, was diverted after a piece of paper with “bomb” written on it was discovered in the toilet, a spokesman for Turkish Airlines said.

Nothing was found in the search of the aircraft in Shannon, the Turkish Airlines spokesman said, adding that the plane would take off again to Istanbul.

An airport spokesman said the Boeing 777 touched down without incident and all 209 passengers, plus crew, disembarked safely.

“The incident is now the subject of a follow up investigation from an Garda Siochana (Irish police),” he said.

Turkish Airlines has been targeted with a series of hoax bomb warnings over the last year.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Valerie Volcovici and Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Jon Boyle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.