FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey to fight 'unfair rise' in food inflation, PM Yildirim says
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 21, 2016 / 4:36 PM / a year ago

Turkey to fight 'unfair rise' in food inflation, PM Yildirim says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gulsen Yuce (R) chats with a stall holder as she shops at a bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey January 30, 2016.Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has reformed its food committee and it will work to prevent an "unfair rise" in food inflation, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday, announcing a number of measures aimed at easing strain on consumers.

Yildirim also said that Turkey would allow "temporary exports" in the food sector to balance out the market, although he did not give any further details.

He also said the government was introducing measures to increase the number of installments consumers would have to buy on credit and pay back their credit cards.

Yildirim made the comments to broadcasters, including state broadcaster TRT, outside the headquarters of his ruling AK Party.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.