FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genel Energy makes African acquisition: report
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 18, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Genel Energy makes African acquisition: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Genel Energy, an oil and gas producer group led by former BP (BP.L) boss Tony Hayward, has made its first acquisition in Morocco and the Ivory Coast, the Times reported on Thursday.

Genel, a group formed via a merger of Vallares and Turkey’s Genel Enerji, has bought Barrus Petroleum, a British company with a focus in northwest Africa.

Genel officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Genel bought the rights to explore offshore of both African states for an undisclosed sum believed to be under $50 million, the Times said.

The group, which has a heavy focus in the Kurdistan region, had been eyeing expansion opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Floated last September, Genel was acquired by Vallares, an investment vehicle set up by Hayward, financier Nat Rothschild and banker Julian Metherell. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.