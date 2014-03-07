Turkish court orders release of jailed former army chief: media

Turkish Chief of Staff General Ilker Basbug salutes during the EFES-2010 military exercise in Izmir May 26, 2010. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court ordered the release of former army chief Ilker Basbug from a life sentence on Friday, Turkish media said, adding to uncertainty over the fate of court cases trying coup plots against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

The decision followed a constitutional court ruling on Thursday that Basbug’s incarceration for his alleged role in the ‘Ergenekon’ conspiracy violated his rights as the court trying him had failed to publish a detailed verdict on the case.