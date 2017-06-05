FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM cancels meeting with German minister: sources
June 5, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 2 months ago

Turkish PM cancels meeting with German minister: sources

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a news conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 23, 2017.David Mdzinarishvili

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim canceled a planned meeting with Germany's foreign minister on Monday, sources in Yildirim's office said.

News of the canceled meeting, which the sources attributed to Yildirim's busy work schedule, came as Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Germany would begin pulling its forces out of Incirlik air force base in Turkey as the Turkish government will not allow all German lawmakers to visit troops therer

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler

