#World News
July 21, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 8 minutes ago

Turkey has over 680 German firms on terrorism black list: security source

1 Min Read

Mehmet Simsek, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2017.Ruben Sprich - RTSWEZ0

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey has provided German authorities with a list of over 680 German firms it suspects of supporting terrorism, a German security source said on Friday, ten times the number initially reported by German media.

Die Zeit newspaper had reported on Wednesday that the list included large German companies such as Daimler and BASF AG.

But Turkey's deputy prime minister, Mehmet Simsek, said on Twitter on Thursday that the report was "completely false."

Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

