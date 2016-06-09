Turkish economy minister says Germany's genocide resolution threatens friendship

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy minister said a German parliament resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide threatened the friendship between the two countries, but he stopped short of detailing specific retaliatory measures.

Asked whether any economic steps could be taken against Germany, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Thursday the response should be in the “same areas” as the German resolution, suggesting Ankara may be more likely to take political measures than announce any trade sanctions.