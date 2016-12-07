FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Turkey summons German envoy over treatment of Turkish lawmaker: sources
#World News
December 7, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 9 months ago

Turkey summons German envoy over treatment of Turkish lawmaker: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the German ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday, ministry sources said, hours after President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the treatment of a senior ruling party lawmaker by police at Cologne airport.

Deputy parliament speaker Aysenur Bahcekapili was temporarily held at the German airport due a problem with her passport on Monday, according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

In a speech earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey would "retaliate in kind" if the officers involved were not probed.

German-Turkish relations have been strained over a series of issues, including Berlin's criticism of mass arrests in Turkey and Ankara's treatment of the media, and charges by Turkey that Germany is a safe haven for the Kurdish militant PKK group.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
