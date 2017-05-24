FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan: If Berlin wants to pull troops, we'd say 'Goodbye'
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
#World News
May 24, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 3 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan: If Berlin wants to pull troops, we'd say 'Goodbye'

A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016.Tobias Schwarz/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey would tell Germany "goodbye" if it decided to withdraw its troops from the Incirlik air force base, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan, who was speaking in Ankara before flying to Brussels for a summit of NATO leaders and a meeting with European Union leaders, also said that Turkey had not received any indication from Berlin on the possible withdrawal of troops stationed at the southern Turkish air force base.

The future of the German troops at Incirlik has been thrown into question after Turkey blocked German lawmakers from visiting the troops this month, prompting Berlin to say it may consider moving the troops. Some 250 German troops are stationed at Incirlik, where they contribute to the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay

