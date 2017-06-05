FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey says Germans can visit Konya base rather than Incirlik

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that a German parliamentary delegation could visit a NATO base in Konya but suggested it was not yet possible for them to go to the Incirlik base in southern Turkey.

"At the moment a visit to the NATO base in Konya is possible, rather than Incirlik," Cavusoglu told a news conference after talks in Ankara with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

Ties between the NATO allies deteriorated sharply in the run-up to Turkey's April 16 referendum that handed President Tayyip Erdogan stronger presidential powers.

Turkey has prevented German lawmakers from visiting the roughly 250 troops stationed at Incirlik as part of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, saying that Berlin needs to improve its attitude first.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler

