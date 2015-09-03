FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany expects 800,000 asylum seekers this year, can 'rise to occasion': minister
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 3, 2015 / 10:34 AM / 2 years ago

Germany expects 800,000 asylum seekers this year, can 'rise to occasion': minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Germany is expecting 800,000 asylum seekers this year, four times higher than in 2014, the German Labor and Social Affairs Minister said on Thursday.

“As one of the world’s richest countries, with good infrastructure, a viable welfare state, and a solid budget surplus, we are in a position to rise to the occasion,” Andrea Nahles said at a briefing ahead of the G20 meeting in the Turkish capital that starts on Friday.

She also said the German government was making it easier for asylum seekers and migrants to access the labor market.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.