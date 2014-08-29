New Turkish cabinet keeps key economic team in place

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced his new cabinet on Friday, keeping key members of the country’s economic management team in place and appointing the man who has managed its affairs with Europe as foreign minister.

Outgoing EU Affairs Minister and career diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu was named as the new foreign minister, replacing Davutoglu. Yalcin Akdogan, an aide to new President Tayyip Erdogan, was named as a deputy prime minister, as was Numan Kurtulmus, the deputy chairman of the ruling AK Party.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who had responsibility for economic affairs in the last cabinet, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci all kept their posts, as did Energy Minister Taner Yildiz.