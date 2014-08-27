Turkey's incoming prime minister says country needs new constitution

ANKARA (Reuters) - Incoming Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday that the country needed a new constitution with a liberal character as he set out his vision for Turkey ahead of his expected appointment on Thursday.

In a speech to the ruling AK Party of president-elect Tayyip Erdogan, whom he was set to replace as party leader later on Wednesday, Davutoglu said the two of them would serve together without discord.