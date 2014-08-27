Turkey's incoming prime minister says country needs new constitution

ANKARA (Reuters) - Incoming Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday that the country needed a new constitution with a liberal character as he set out his vision for Turkey ahead of his expected appointment on Thursday.
In a speech to the ruling AK Party of president-elect Tayyip Erdogan, whom he was set to replace as party leader later on Wednesday, Davutoglu said the two of them would serve together without discord.
Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk