Turkey's Davutoglu elected leader of ruling AK Party

ANKARA (Reuters) - Ahmet Davutoglu was elected leader of Turkey’s ruling AK Party on Wednesday in a televised ceremony, ahead of his expected appointment as prime minister on Thursday after Tayyip Erdogan is sworn in as president.

Outgoing Foreign Minister Davutoglu, who was the only candidate to replace Erdogan at the AKP congress in the capital Ankara, was elected with the votes of 1,382 delegates, the official announced. The remaining six votes were ruled invalid.