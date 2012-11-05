FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman fires blank rounds in Turkish PM's building: TV
November 5, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Gunman fires blank rounds in Turkish PM's building: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A gunman fired three blank rounds inside the building housing the Turkish prime minister’s office in Ankara on Monday as ministers convened there for a cabinet meeting, Turkish state-run broadcaster TRT said.

There were no reports of casualties after the man fired in the air after entering a side entrance to the building. Security staff seized him immediately and handed him over to the police.

The shots were heard shortly after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ministers began their weekly cabinet meeting.

Officials at the prime minister’s office said the meeting was still continuing. No further details were available and there was no word on the gunman’s motive.

Reporting by Mert Ozkan; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Alistair Lyon

