Turkish financial police search Halkbank headquarters: sources
#Business News
December 17, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish financial police search Halkbank headquarters: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish financial police searched the headquarters of state-run lender Halkbank (HALKB.IS) on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said, sending its shares down as much as five percent.

Halkbank officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police earlier detained 18 people including well-known businessmen in an investigation into alleged bribery linked to public tenders, Turkish media reported.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Birsen Altayli; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler, John Stonestreet

