8 months ago
Turkey's Ronesans studying Morocco, Senegal PPP projects with France's Meridiam
December 20, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 8 months ago

Turkey's Ronesans studying Morocco, Senegal PPP projects with France's Meridiam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish construction and investment firm Ronesans Holding's healthcare unit is working with French fund Meridiam on public–private partnership (PPP) investments in Morocco and Senegal, the Ronesans board chairman said on Tuesday.

Ronesans will complete a yen-denominated loan deal worth $1.5 billion for its Istanbul Ikitelli city hospital project from Japanese banks JBIC [JBIC.UL], Nexi, SMBC [SUMFFN.UL] and BTMU [MTFGMC.UL] by the end of March, board chairman Kamil Yanikomeroglu told Reuters.

The healthcare investment firm will also complete in 1-2 months a 400 million euro ($415.56 million) loan deal to finance a hospital project in Bursa, from European banks and one Chinese bank.

($1 = 0.9626 euros)

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler

