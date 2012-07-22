Four Turkish soldiers die in helicopter crash

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Four Turkish soldiers were killed and eight were injured on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in southeastern Turkey near the Iraqi border, the military General Staff said.

The S-70 Sikorsky helicopter crashed after it appeared to lose power during a landing in a remote, mountainous area of Hakkari province, it said in a statement on its website.

Clashes have taken place in Hakkari in the past between the Turkish armed forces and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). More than 40,000 people have died in the conflict since the PKK took up arms against the state in 1984.