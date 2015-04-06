FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Briton among those held following Istanbul prosecutor attack: media
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 6, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Briton among those held following Istanbul prosecutor attack: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A British citizen was among those arrested in an operation against a far-left militant group in Turkey after its members last week took hostage a prosecutor who died when armed police tried to free him, local media said on Monday.

Stephan Shak Kacynski, a British national of Polish origin, was detained on Saturday as part of an operation against the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), the pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper said.

A source from Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed that a UK national with that name had been held by the police and that he had been offered consular assistance, but gave no further details.

The prosecutor died from his wounds after security forces stormed the office last Tuesday, ending a six-hour standoff. His two captors were also killed.

The United States, European Union and Turkey list the DHKP-C as a terrorist organization. It was behind a suicide bombing at the U.S. Embassy in 2013. In 2001, two policemen and an Australian tourist died in a DHKP-C attack in central Istanbul.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.