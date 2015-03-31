Negotiators talking to two hostage takers in Istanbul courthouse: police

A gunman poses with Prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz with a gun on his head after he was taken hostage in his office in a court house in Istanbul March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Halkin Sesi

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Negotiators are talking to two people who have taken a Turkish prosecutor hostage at gunpoint in an Istanbul courthouse, city police chief Selami Altinok said on Tuesday.

A far-left group had said earlier that it had taken the prosecutor hostage and threatened to kill him if its demands were not met, prompting special forces to enter the courthouse and police to evacuate the building.