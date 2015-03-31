FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Negotiators talking to two hostage takers in Istanbul courthouse: police
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 31, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Negotiators talking to two hostage takers in Istanbul courthouse: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A gunman poses with Prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz with a gun on his head after he was taken hostage in his office in a court house in Istanbul March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Halkin Sesi

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Negotiators are talking to two people who have taken a Turkish prosecutor hostage at gunpoint in an Istanbul courthouse, city police chief Selami Altinok said on Tuesday.

A far-left group had said earlier that it had taken the prosecutor hostage and threatened to kill him if its demands were not met, prompting special forces to enter the courthouse and police to evacuate the building.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.