Turkish prosecutor, captors injured in hostage shootout: website

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A website with links to a Turkish far-left group which has been holding a prosecutor captive in Istanbul said on its Twitter feed late on Tuesday that the hostage and three of his captors had been injured.
It was not possible to independently verify the information. The tweets were posted shortly after gunfire was heard at the building and two ambulances were seen racing away from the scene, according to a Reuters witness.
