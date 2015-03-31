FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish prosecutor, captors injured in hostage shootout: website
#World News
March 31, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish prosecutor, captors injured in hostage shootout: website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A website with links to a Turkish far-left group which has been holding a prosecutor captive in Istanbul said on its Twitter feed late on Tuesday that the hostage and three of his captors had been injured.

It was not possible to independently verify the information. The tweets were posted shortly after gunfire was heard at the building and two ambulances were seen racing away from the scene, according to a Reuters witness.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Louise Ireland

